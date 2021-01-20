Feinstein Supports Biden Immigration Policies

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on President Biden’s immigration policies:

“On his first day in office, President Biden unveiled a plan to create a transparent and fair immigration system. This is a welcome departure from the cruel policies of the previous administration.

“President Biden’s plan reaffirms our commitment to Dreamers, ends the discriminatory Muslim travel bans, rescinds harsh immigration enforcement policies and stops construction of the border wall.

“The plan includes a new bill that proposes long-overdue solutions to fix our broken immigration system. I’m particularly pleased that his bill would create a pathway to citizenship for immigrant farmworkers, an issue I have worked on for years that will provide much-needed stability to our nation’s food supply chain.

“The United States is a welcoming country and a beacon of hope for people seeking safety and security. The policies and orders announced today return us to that promise. I look forward to working with my colleagues and President Biden to implement these changes to fix our immigration system.”

Immigration executive orders

The president issued executive orders to fortify the DACA program, repeal the Muslim travel bans, change interior immigration enforcement priorities and stop construction of the border wall.

Immigration legislation

Provide an eight-year path to citizenship for approximately 11 million undocumented immigrants.



Dreamers, agriculture workers, and TPS recipients will be able to apply directly for permanent residence.



All applicants must pay a filing fee, pass a background check and have paid all tax obligations.

It will also create a border taskforce, create refugee options for asylum seekers from Central America and expand the Legal Orientation Program, which provides legal assistance to detained immigrations.

