Feinstein, Padilla Call for Full Distribution of Migrant, Refugee Aid After Title 42 Ended

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) today called on President Biden to ensure the swift distribution of humanitarian assistance funding that Congress provided for migrants and refugees. The senators’ letter follows the expiration of Title 42 at the border.

“We were pleased to see $332.5 million allocated through the Emergency Food and Shelter – Humanitarian (EFSP-H) program earlier this month and would like to see the balance of the $800 million provided by Congress distributed without delay,” the senators wrote.

The senators went on to request that the funding be prioritized for communities along the border.

“Although we do not dispute that non-border cities receive and host migrants and asylum seekers, the brunt of the costs are still borne by communities in the Southwest,” the senators continued. “These costs will no doubt further increase with the end of Title 42 expulsions.

“As the remainder of the $800 million for EFSP-H and other humanitarian assistance programs is allocated, we urge the prompt distribution and proper prioritization of funding to the border communities that help feed, clothe, transport and house migrants as they are released from DHS custody.”

Full text of the letter is available here and below:

May 17, 2023

The President

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20502

Dear President Biden:

In the wake of Title 42 ending as a means of expelling migrants and asylum seekers, we write to urge you to expedite the full distribution of funding provided by Congress to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for humanitarian assistance. We also ask that the distribution of funds continue to be prioritized to assist the most impacted communities in California and elsewhere along the southern border.

With the lifting of Title 42, officials expect a significant influx of asylum seekers and other migrants arriving at the southern border in the coming weeks. It is imperative that the federal government increase support to local governments and nonprofit organizations as they provide humanitarian assistance to migrants released from DHS custody. We were pleased to see $332.5 million allocated through the Emergency Food and Shelter – Humanitarian (EFSP-H) program earlier this month and would like to see the balance of the $800 million provided by Congress distributed without delay.

We are concerned, however, that in its announcement on May 5, 2023, DHS stated its intent to prioritize interior cities in the next round of funding. Since 2022, nearly 85 percent of Customs and Border Protection encounters with non-citizens have been along the southern border. Although we do not dispute that non-border cities receive and host migrants and asylum seekers, the brunt of the costs are still borne by communities in the Southwest. These costs will no doubt further increase with the end of Title 42 expulsions.

As the remainder of the $800 million for EFSP-H and other humanitarian assistance programs is allocated, we urge the prompt distribution and proper prioritization of funding to the border communities that help feed, clothe, transport and house migrants as they are released from DHS custody. Thank you for your consideration of this request, and we look forward to your response.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

Alex Padilla

United States Senator

###