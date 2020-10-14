Feinstein on Rise in COVID-19 Cases: ‘Warning of Things to Come’

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the latest data related to coronavirus cases in California and across the country:

“The United States is seeing a dramatic increase in new COVID-19 cases that indicates the long-feared ‘fall spike’ is here. In the last month we’ve seen daily new cases rise nationwide by nearly 50 percent, with 365,000 new cases in the last week alone. This is a warning of things to come if we don’t take COVID-19 precautions seriously.

“By comparison, the numbers in California have been encouraging in recent weeks. Daily rates of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths remain lower than during our first peak in the spring.

“Despite this progress, data from around the country shows why we cannot let our guard down. With flu season upon us, colder weather resulting in more indoor gatherings and people beginning to make plans for the holidays, we have to redouble our efforts to keep this virus at bay.

“Physically distance, wear a mask, wash your hands and please continue to limit gatherings. It’s taken a long, difficult seven months of constant vigilance to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and keep our hospitals from being overrun – we can’t let our guard down now. We each have to do our part to protect our communities and make it through this together.”

