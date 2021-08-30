Feinstein Statement on Caldor Fire

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the Caldor Fire:

“The Caldor Fire crossed containment lines over the weekend, putting the Lake Tahoe Basin, particularly South Lake Tahoe, at risk. I encourage everyone to stay safe by following all evacuation orders.

“The Caldor Fire has already devastated communities in the foothills near Tahoe. It has burned nearly 180,000 acres and 472 homes. In El Dorado and Alpine Counties, the fire now threatens more than 20,000 buildings and homes and at least 40,000 people have been displaced.

“I’ve been in contact with federal and state emergency officials to ensure they have every available resource. I’m grateful to crews that have traveled across the state and country to fight this fire and urge the National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group to continue prioritizing this fire for additional resources.

“I will continue to monitor the situation and encourage anyone who can’t find a shelter location or needs additional assistance to contact my office and we’ll do all we can to help.

“It’s incumbent on all of us to do our part and follow evacuation orders. Failure to do so puts yourself and the firefighters at risk.”

Following is the list of evacuation shelter sites currently open. Updated shelter information from the California Office of Emergency Services can be found here.

Caldor Fire

Amador County:

Shelter: Evelynn-Bishop Hall, 701 CA-124, Ione

Large Animals: Amador County Fairgrounds, 18621 Sherwood St., Plymouth

El Dorado County:

Shelter: Cameron Park Community Center, 2502 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park

Shelter: Green Valley Community Church, 3500 Missouri Flat Road, Placerville

Shelter: Rolling Hills Church, 800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills

Small animals: El Dorado County Animal Shelter, 6435 Capitol Ave, Diamond Springs

Cache Fire

Lake County:

Shelter: Clearlake Senior Center, 3245 Bowers Ave, Clearlake

Dixie Fire

Plumas County:

Shelter: Springs of Hope Church, 59 Bell Ln., Quincy

Shelter: Holy Family Church, 108 Taylor Ave, Portola

Large animals: Plumas County Fairgrounds, 204 Fairground Rd., Quincy

French Fire

Kern County:

Shelter: Woodrow Wallace Elementary, 3240 Erskine Creek Rd, Lake Isabella

Shelter: Kern Valley High School, 3340 Erskine Creek Rd, Lake Isabella

McFarland Fire

Shasta County:

Shelter: Shasta College Gym, 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding

Monument Fire

Humboldt County:

Shelter: Willow Creek Bible Church, 39 Brannan Mountain Rd, Willow Creek

Shelter: Fireman’s Hall Pavilion at 9 Park St., Fortuna

Large and small animals: Hoopa Rodeo Grounds, Pine Creek Rd., Hoopa

Shasta County:

Shelter: Shasta College Gym, 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding

Large animals: Redding Rodeo Grounds, 715 Auditorium Dr., Redding

Siskiyou County:

Happy Camp Shelter, 537 Jacobs Way, Happy Camp

Trinity County:

Small animals: Trinity County Animal Shelter, 563 Mountain View St., Weaverville

