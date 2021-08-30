Press Releases
Feinstein Statement on Caldor Fire
Aug 30 2021
Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the Caldor Fire:
“The Caldor Fire crossed containment lines over the weekend, putting the Lake Tahoe Basin, particularly South Lake Tahoe, at risk. I encourage everyone to stay safe by following all evacuation orders.
“The Caldor Fire has already devastated communities in the foothills near Tahoe. It has burned nearly 180,000 acres and 472 homes. In El Dorado and Alpine Counties, the fire now threatens more than 20,000 buildings and homes and at least 40,000 people have been displaced.
“I’ve been in contact with federal and state emergency officials to ensure they have every available resource. I’m grateful to crews that have traveled across the state and country to fight this fire and urge the National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group to continue prioritizing this fire for additional resources.
“I will continue to monitor the situation and encourage anyone who can’t find a shelter location or needs additional assistance to contact my office and we’ll do all we can to help.
“It’s incumbent on all of us to do our part and follow evacuation orders. Failure to do so puts yourself and the firefighters at risk.”
Following is the list of evacuation shelter sites currently open. Updated shelter information from the California Office of Emergency Services can be found here.
Caldor Fire
Amador County:
- Shelter: Evelynn-Bishop Hall, 701 CA-124, Ione
- Large Animals: Amador County Fairgrounds, 18621 Sherwood St., Plymouth
El Dorado County:
- Shelter: Cameron Park Community Center, 2502 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park
- Shelter: Green Valley Community Church, 3500 Missouri Flat Road, Placerville
- Shelter: Rolling Hills Church, 800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills
- Small animals: El Dorado County Animal Shelter, 6435 Capitol Ave, Diamond Springs
Cache Fire
Lake County:
- Shelter: Clearlake Senior Center, 3245 Bowers Ave, Clearlake
Dixie Fire
Plumas County:
- Shelter: Springs of Hope Church, 59 Bell Ln., Quincy
- Shelter: Holy Family Church, 108 Taylor Ave, Portola
- Large animals: Plumas County Fairgrounds, 204 Fairground Rd., Quincy
French Fire
Kern County:
- Shelter: Woodrow Wallace Elementary, 3240 Erskine Creek Rd, Lake Isabella
- Shelter: Kern Valley High School, 3340 Erskine Creek Rd, Lake Isabella
McFarland Fire
Shasta County:
- Shelter: Shasta College Gym, 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding
Monument Fire
Humboldt County:
- Shelter: Willow Creek Bible Church, 39 Brannan Mountain Rd, Willow Creek
- Shelter: Fireman’s Hall Pavilion at 9 Park St., Fortuna
- Large and small animals: Hoopa Rodeo Grounds, Pine Creek Rd., Hoopa
Shasta County:
- Shelter: Shasta College Gym, 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding
- Large animals: Redding Rodeo Grounds, 715 Auditorium Dr., Redding
Siskiyou County:
- Happy Camp Shelter, 537 Jacobs Way, Happy Camp
Trinity County:
- Small animals: Trinity County Animal Shelter, 563 Mountain View St., Weaverville