Feinstein Statement on Crossfire Hurricane Transcripts

“The transcripts released today are valuable for one reason: They confirm that the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Russian election interference and Trump campaign ties to Russia was entirely justified. That’s the same conclusion reached by DOJ Inspector General Horowitz last December when he completed his own two-year investigation.

“Testimony from these witnesses – along with other witnesses the committee heard from during several hearings – confirms five key points.

1. “The FBI properly opened Crossfire Hurricane after learning the Trump campaign appeared to have advance knowledge of Russia’s plans to release emails harmful to Hillary Clinton. The possibility the campaign knew of Russia’s plans to interfere in the 2016 election created a significant counterintelligence concern. Multiple witnesses said the FBI would have been derelict had it not investigated.

2. “Anti-Trump bias did not affect the FBI’s work on Crossfire Hurricane. IG Horowitz likewise found no evidence of bias, and no witness in the chairman’s investigation provided such evidence.



3. “Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russia during the 2016 presidential transition created a counterintelligence threat, and the FBI was correct to investigate him.

4. “Errors in the FBI’s applications for FISA surveillance of Carter Page were serious and FBI Director Wray is taking steps to address them. But the FISA errors and the so-called ‘Steele Dossier’ played no part in the decision to open the Russia investigation or in its conclusions.

5. “Special Counsel Mueller’s appointment was appropriate and necessary following President Trump’s efforts to obstruct Crossfire Hurricane, including his decision to fire former FBI Director Comey. Mueller uncovered sweeping and systematic Russian election interference and more than 100 contacts between members of the Trump campaign and Russia. His findings confirm the importance of the FBI’s investigation.

“More than four years have passed since the FBI opened Crossfire Hurricane, and multiple investigations – including a separate bipartisan investigation by the Senate Intelligence Committee – have confirmed the FBI’s actions were justified. It’s time to turn the page on Crossfire Hurricane and President Trump’s false claims about it.”

