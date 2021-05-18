Feinstein Statement on House Passage of West LA VA Campus Improvement Act

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the House passed the West LA VA Campus Improvement Act, a bill to allow the campus to use proceeds from property leasing to build additional housing for homeless veterans:

“I’m so pleased the House today passed the West LA VA Campus Improvement Act and I thank Congressman Lieu for carrying this bill in the House and advancing it to the Senate.

“Los Angeles has a homeless veteran population of nearly 4,000 – that’s 10 percent of all homeless veterans in the entire country. But LA is also home to the West LA VA campus, our best potential resource to house many of these veterans and provide the services they need to get back on their feet. This legislation would help do that.

“The West LA VA Campus Improvement Act provides critical resources necessary for the long-term redevelopment plan on the West LA VA campus, using proceeds from property leasing to build additional housing for homeless veterans.

“The next step is getting this bill through the Senate, where it has already been approved by the Veterans Affairs Committee. I look forward to debating this bill on the Senate floor and sending it to President Biden for his signature as soon as possible.”

