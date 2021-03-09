Feinstein Supports Merrick Garland Nomination to be Attorney General

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement after voting to advance Judge Merrick Garland’s nomination to be Attorney General.

“Judge Merrick Garland is the right person to serve as Attorney General. He will restore honor and integrity to the Department of Justice.

“Judge Garland has spent his career upholding the rule of law, the bedrock of our democracy. I have no doubt his service to that ideal will continue when he is confirmed as Attorney General.

“He has been a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit since 1997, including seven years as chief judge. Before that, he served in the Justice Department, including as the principal associate deputy attorney general from 1994 until his appointment to the bench.

“During his time as a federal prosecutor, Judge Garland supervised the Oklahoma City bombing case. Unfortunately, as we all well know, our country is facing a resurgence in domestic terrorism that is likely to endure, and his experience will be invaluable as the Justice Department confronts the ongoing threat.

“Judge Garland said in response to my questions during his hearing that he would be an Attorney General who represents the public’s interests, not the president’s. That is the precise approach our country needs from its top law enforcement officer and one of the many reasons I’m proud to support his nomination.”

