Feinstein, Padilla Announce $4.5 Million to Help Long Beach Reduce Exposure to Hazardous Lead Paint in Low-Income Housing

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) announced that the City of Long Beach will receive over $4.5 million in federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help reduce exposure to lead paint in low-income housing.

Lead is a highly toxic metal that may cause a range of health problems, especially in young children. Although the federal government banned lead-based paint in 1978, it remains an environmental hazard and health threat in households across California and the country.

“We’ve long known the dangers that lead-based paint poses to humans,” said Senator Feinstein. “This money will help remedy health hazards in 220 low-income Long Beach housing units. We must do all we can to ensure no one’s health is placed in jeopardy by this avoidable danger.”

“Over $4.5 million in federal funding is heading to Long Beach to help protect some of the city’s most vulnerable residents from exposure to toxic lead,” said Senator Padilla. “Most families don’t realize that deteriorating lead paint can mix with dust and soil, contaminating inside and outside their homes and putting their health at risk. As a father of three, I understand the importance of keeping our families safe, and I’ll continue working in Congress to invest in programs to keep households across California safe from lead and other harmful chemicals.”

“Congratulations to the City of Long Beach upon receiving nearly $4 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to keep families and children safe from exposure to lead based paint,” said Rep. Alan Lowenthal (CA-47). “Many of the older homes and buildings in our community unfortunately used lead paint long before it was federally banned in 1978 and have since lacked the resources and safety protections to properly remove it. Thank you to HUD for providing this funding through the Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction and Health Homes programs, and to the community partners across the state and in Long Beach working to keep children and families healthy. Congratulations again to the City and thank you for prioritizing the health and well-being of our children.”

“We are grateful to receive this significant grant from the federal government to help our city with the important work of lead abatement and hazard reduction,” said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia. “We are also thankful to have champions in the U.S. Senate in Senators Padilla and Feinstein. Their work advocating for our community will help us protect our most vulnerable populations from this dangerous hazard.”

HUD will award the City of Long Beach $3,991,791 in Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction grant program funding and $587,433 in Healthy Homes Supplemental funding. The city will address lead hazards in 220 housing units providing safer homes for low and very low-income families with children. The city will also perform healthy homes assessments in 220 units, and work with the California Healthy Housing Coalition, the California Asthma Financing Group, and the Regional Asthma Management and Prevention Group.

