Feinstein Encourages California Families to Get Vaccinated Ahead of Holidays

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement about the serious need for parents and eligible children to receive vaccinations for both the flu and COVID-19 in advance of the holiday season:

“As we approach the holiday season, it’s more important than ever for families to protect themselves against COVID-19. Everyone over the age of 5 can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the most effective tool we have to stay healthy and prevent serious illness.

“COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective, and continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S history. At a time when child COVID-19 cases remain high, there’s every reason for parents to contact their family health care provider about getting their child vaccinated.

“We’re also now well into flu season and getting the flu shot is just as necessary as in previous years. Fortunately, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children and adults are able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

“As a mother and grandmother, I implore families to stay safe and healthy during the holiday season by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu, and to talk to their health care provider if you have any questions.”

