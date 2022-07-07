Feinstein: California Members Bring Expertise, Experience to Federal Wildfire Commission

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement after the Biden administration announced the members of the Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission:

“Climate change is increasing the threat of wildfire in the West and the new Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission will help us be better prepared.

“No state understands the threat posed by wildfire better than California, where 10 million acres have burned, at least 183 people have died and more than 32,000 homes have been destroyed in the last five years alone.

“I’m pleased to see the Biden administration appointed several of the individuals I recommended to the commission. Their combined backgrounds and expertise will help us develop effective wildfire policies that will protect Californians from future disasters.”

Background

The Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission was established by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law last year.





signed into law last year. In February, Senator Feinstein called on the Biden administration to form the commission as quickly as possible.





The commission, comprised of 18 non-federal voting members and 18 alternates, will help develop recommendations for prevention, mitigation, suppression and management of wildfires as well as strategies to recover after they occur.





Several of the positions were required to be filled by representatives from different states with high fire risk. The eight members, including the five alternates, appointed from California are:



Jessica Morse, deputy secretary of natural resources for forest and wildland resilience, California Natural Resources Agency



Kathleen McIntyre, forest health program manager, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency



Bill Tripp, natural resources director, Karuk Tribe



Andy Fecko, general manager, Placer County Water Agency (alternate)



Kari Nadaeu, professor and director, Stanford’s Sean Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research (alternate)



Bob Roper, International Association of Fire Chiefs, Western Fire Chief’s Association and chair, California Fire Safe Council (alternate)



Scott Stephens, professor of fire science, University of California, Berkeley (alternate)



Craig Thomas, co-founder and former director, Sierra Forest Legacy (alternate)



