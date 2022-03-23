Feinstein Statement on Passing of Madeleine Albright

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the passing of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright:

“The United States lost today an elder statesman and towering figure in the field of foreign relations. I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Secretary Albright, a woman who lived an amazing life and was an inspiration to so many.

“Madeleine Albright first came to the United States as a political refugee from Czechoslovakia when she was 11, her family fleeing Nazis and then communism. It was from those humble roots that she rose to become Secretary of State, at that time the highest government position ever held by a woman in the United States.

“She spent a total of eight years serving as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and as Secretary of State. The experience of her youth led her to champion the power of American idealism in shaping the world order.

“Secretary Albright was so vibrant and her experience made her a force to be reckoned with. She helped build coalitions with our allies and refused to give in to the bullying of dictators. She never failed to speak her mind, and she was confident that she could help make the world a better place. Even after leaving political office, Secretary Albright’s insights and expertise helped shape U.S. diplomacy and foreign policy.

“My thoughts are with her family and all of her friends. She will be missed.”

