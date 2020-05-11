Feinstein Supports Bill Creating $100 Billion Rental Assistance Fund

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today joined Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and a group of their Democratic colleagues to support the Emergency Rental Assistance and Rental Market Stabilization Act. The legislation would create a $100 billion Emergency Rental Assistance program to help vulnerable families and individuals remain housed during the coronavirus pandemic by helping pay their rent and utility bills.

“We’re seeing signs that California’s stay at home order and enforced social distancing are working to flatten the curve of new infections throughout the state. But those efforts have come at a high cost for many who are out of work. We must do everything we can to support them, and this bill will help ensure that millions can pay their rent and utilities on time. The last thing we need as we face this pandemic is a surge in newly homeless Americans,” said Senator Feinstein.

“This pandemic is yet another painful reminder of just how vulnerable millions of workers are to a single setback – whether it is losing your job, a broken-down car, or just being late on rent,” said Senator Brown. “Congress must act now to keep families in their homes. That’s why I am introducing the Emergency Rental Assistance and Rental Market Stabilization Act of 2020 to ensure that renters remain safely and affordably housed during and after this crisis.”

In addition to Feinstein and Brown, the bill is also supported by Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.) Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii), Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Cory A. Booker (D-N.J.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Bernard Sanders (I-Vt.) and Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.).

The bill is a companion to Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ (D-Calif.) legislation in the House. The bill:

Authorizes $100 billion for an Emergency Rental Assistance program to help families and individuals remain housed during the coronavirus pandemic by helping pay their rent and utility bills.

Sends funds to communities, states and tribes through an existing federal temporary rental assistance program to ensure the rapid distribution of funds.

