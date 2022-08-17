Feinstein on Saudi Arabia Sentencing Woman to 34 Years in Prison for Social Media Posts

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on a Washington Post report that Saudi Arabia has sentenced a woman to more than three decades in prison for social media posts supporting women’s rights:

“I’m extremely troubled by news that Saudi Arabia has sentenced Salma al-Shehab – a Saudi citizen and mother of two young children – to 34 years in prison for social media posts supporting women’s rights.

“This is a troubling sign that the Saudi government continues to disrespect women and is not serious about its pledges to the United States to honor human rights. This sentence follows the brutal assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist based in the United States, and exposes the lack of progress in Saudi Arabia.

“The Saudi government must end its opposition to freedom, equality and democracy. To receive the respect the kingdom craves, Saudi Arabia must finally begin to respect human rights for all.”

