Feinstein Statement on Invasion of Ukraine

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

“Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade is a brazen violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The United States and our European allies must stand together with unity, strength and resolve to confront Russia’s aggression.

“President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken should be commended for their diplomatic engagement with Russia, Ukraine and NATO. But it’s become clear that Putin was never going to be dissuaded through diplomacy, and that led to the economic sanctions announced by President Biden today.

“While we must seek to prevent a broader war in Europe at all costs, I strongly believe we must also support the defense of Ukraine with additional military equipment and reinforce our NATO partners with additional U.S. forces.

“Putin’s unnecessary attacks make it apparent that he’s unable to accept a free and democratic Ukraine. The people of Ukraine have the right to a free and open government, and the United States should stand with them.”

