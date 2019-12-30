Feinstein Condemns Anti-Semitic Attacks

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the series of anti-Semitic attacks in New York and New Jersey over the past week:

“Saturday’s horrific attack at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, N.Y., was the latest in a string of anti-Semitic attacks in New York and New Jersey that should shake all of us to our core.

“No one in this country should be fearful of practicing their religion, yet that’s exactly what we’re witnessing. To enter a home and viciously stab five worshippers with a machete is an unthinkable act of terror, plain and simple.

“I agree with Senator Schumer and others that we need a comprehensive federal investigation into these attacks, including the motivations of the perpetrators and how we can prevent future attacks. We must stem the tide of these hate crimes.

“Freedom of religion is a foundation of our way of life, and more must be done to ensure that freedom is available to everyone.”

