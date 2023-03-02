Feinstein Statement on Diablo Canyon

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved PG&E’s request to continue operations at Diablo Canyon Power Plant while its relicensing application undergoes review:

“I’m pleased that the NRC is allowing Diablo Canyon to continue safely operating while its relicensing application is reviewed.

“The next few years are going to be critical for California’s energy transition. This decision will allow Diablo Canyon to serve as a bridge to a clean-energy future, maintaining a reliable source of carbon-free power as we continue to invest in renewable energy.

“Tremendous progress has been made over the past year and I will continue to work with state and federal entities to ensure the independent safety and environmental reviews are thorough and rigorous.”

Background

Diablo Canyon’s twin reactors were originally slated to close in 2024 and 2025. However, the California legislature last year approved an extension to 2029 and 2030.





Shuttering the plant would remove 18,000 gigawatt-hours from the electric grid, nearly 10 percent of California’s electricity generation, which would very likely be replaced by dirty energy sources.





It has been selected by the Department of Energy to receive a $1.1 billion grant to pay for necessary upgrades and to cover the cost of obtaining a new license from the NRC.





In order to extend operations at Diablo Canyon until 2030, PG&E must receive approval from the NRC to renew the operating license. Today’s decision by the NRC will ensure that PG&E can continue operations in the interim until the NRC completes its independent safety review.





A report released this week by the California Energy Commission confirmed that extending operations at Diablo Canyon is critical to maintaining reliability of the grid, especially during extreme weather events.

