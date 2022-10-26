Feinstein, Padilla Applaud $94 Million in Grants for California Ports

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) today applauded $94 million in Transportation Department grants to bolster infrastructure at six key California ports with a focus on electrification, emissions reduction and port congestion.

California’s ports are a critical component of the nation’s economy. Approximately 40 percent of all U.S. imports and 30 percent of all U.S. exports travel through California ports. The state’s ports are also a significant contributor to air pollution. These grants will go toward critical repairs, container facilities, freight rail connections and electric port equipment to modernize California ports and make them more environmentally responsible.

“California’s ports are critical for U.S. trade and our economy, but facilities are in need of modernization to reduce air pollution and relieve congestion,” Senator Feinstein said. “These grants will also help speed the transition to a clean energy economy by expanding electrification projects.”

“I voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law because it represents a historic investment in the engines of our economy – including ports,” Senator Padilla said. “Today’s funding will help our ports with critical modernization projects, including transitioning equipment to lower emission models. Upgrading our ports will keep our supply chain moving, improve worker safety and make surrounding communities healthier.”

The following grants were announced today:

Port of Oakland: $36.6 million

$36.6 million The grant will fund construction of a 25-acre off-dock container support facility, various port infrastructure upgrades and battery storage and charging stations.

Port of Long Beach: $30.1 million

$30.1 million The grant will help replace diesel tractors with electric ones, construct electric equipment charging infrastructure and install of equipment to streamline cargo-handling operations.

Port of Stockton: $9.6 million

$9.6 million The grant will help replace or upgrade nearly 13,400 feet of rail in the port.

Port of San Francisco: $9.6 million

$9.6 million The grant will improve the port’s infrastructure to be more environmentally friendly.

Crescent City Harbor District: $7.4 million

$7.4 million The grant will fund the construction of a new seawall as well as bolstering infrastructure to support the seafood industry.

City of Eureka: $650,000

$650,000 The grant will help replace nearly 40 failing or missing fender pilings on a quay used by commercial fishermen in Humboldt Bay.

