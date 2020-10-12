Feinstein: Holding Barrett Markup Before Hearing is Finished Ignores Rules, Tradition

Washington—Senate Judiciary Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement after Chairman Graham announced he will hold a markup on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court on Thursday morning before the committee has finished her hearing:

“Chairman Graham’s announcement that he will hold Judge Barrett’s first committee markup on Thursday morning, before we’ve even finished her hearing, is unprecedented in my time on the committee.

“It’s another example of Republicans ignoring rules and tradition so they can rush this nominee through before the election – and in time to supply a vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, we should hold off on filling Justice Ginsburg’s seat until after the inauguration.”

###