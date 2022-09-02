Feinstein, Padilla Applaud Nomination of Casey Pitts to Serve Northern District of California

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) released the following statement after the White House announced that President Biden nominated P. Casey Pitts to serve as a United States District Court Judge for the Northern District of California.

“We applaud President Biden’s nomination of Casey Pitts to serve on California’s Northern District. Pitts’ professional background and his effective work on behalf of laborers, consumers, and beyond will serve Californians well on the bench. Our courts are also strengthened by his diversity of life experience, as the only openly LGBTQ+ Article III judge actively serving in the Northern District if confirmed. We urge our colleagues in the Senate to support his swift confirmation.”

P. Casey Pitts is a partner at Altshuler Berzon LLP in San Francisco, California, where he has worked since 2009. Mr. Pitts was an associate at the firm from 2009 to 2017. He served as a law clerk for Judge Stephen Reinhardt on the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 2008 to 2009. Mr. Pitts received his J.D. from Yale Law School in 2008 and his B.A. from Yale University in 2003.

As members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senators Feinstein and Padilla have worked closely with the Biden administration to recommend and support the nominations of highly qualified, outstanding judges to federal courts.

###