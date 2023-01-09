Feinstein, Padilla Encourage California Families to Use LIHEAP Assistance to Help with Higher Natural Gas Bills

Washington—As California energy companies warn customers about significant rate increases in natural gas bills (as illustrated in this Los Angeles Times article), it’s clear that some Californians will have trouble paying their heating bills this winter.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in November announced $4.5 billion for the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The department announced that California would receive $277 million to help reduce heating costs for low-income families and seniors during winter months.

“Many low- and fixed-income households already have trouble paying their heating bills, and large rate hikes will only increase that burden,” Senator Feinstein said. “I encourage all families that qualify for LIHEAP to apply for this assistance program. Families should never be forced to choose between putting food on the table and heating their homes.”

“With more extreme storms on the horizon and California facing a colder than normal winter, many households will be left with expensive utility bills as the cost of natural gas increases,” Senator Padilla said. “I urge working families, seniors, and others with low- or fixed-incomes to check their eligibility for the LIHEAP Program. I will continue to support funding for this important assistance program to help Americans meet rising energy costs. No one should be forced to choose between basic essentials like groceries and prescriptions and staying safe this winter.”

How to apply for LIHEAP assistance:

To apply for LIHEAP funding, Californians should visit the California Department of Community Services and Development website here. A search function allows users to input their city and they are directed to the organization that processes LIHEAP applications.

