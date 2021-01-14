Feinstein: Changing Mojave Desert Plan Now Makes No Sense

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on the Trump administration’s plan to amend the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan:

“The Trump administration’s last-ditch effort to amend the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan puts 2.2 million acres set aside for conservation at risk. We won’t let them undermine the plan days before leaving office.

“The Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan covers more than 10 million acres and was finalized in 2016 after more than eight years of negotiations, scientific analysis broad community engagement and thousands of public comments. The plan balances renewable energy development and recreational uses with protecting ecologically sensitive, pristine parts of California’s iconic desert landscape.

“The proposed changes are designed to significantly reduce federally designated conservation lands protections and potentially open that land up to mining or other industry uses. Californians have made clear that is not what we want in our desert.

“I will work with the new administration to immediately block this rule change when President Biden takes office next week. The desert plan carefully balances recreational use, energy production and preservation. There is no reason to amend it now.”

