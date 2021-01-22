Feinstein Thanks California National Guard for Protecting National Capitol

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the deployment of California National Guardsmen to Washington to protect the Capitol during the inauguration of President Biden:

“I’m very grateful for the 274 California National Guardsmen who deployed to Washington last week to protect the nation’s capital during the inauguration of President Biden.

“The California National Guard has come through for our state and nation time after time. From helping respond to the devastation of wildfires to assisting with COVID-19 relief and now protecting the Capitol from extremist violence, the Guard has always responded to the call with professionalism and selflessness.

“I thank our Guardsmen for playing their part in ensuring the peaceful transfer of power to President Biden and for the exceptional work they do in California year-round.”

###