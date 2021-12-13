Feinstein Applauds Announcement of California Build Back Better Regional Grant Finalists

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today applauded the announcement that four California projects have been named as finalists to compete for substantial economic development grants through the Department of Commerce’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge. There were 60 finalists announced out of 529 applicants.

“I’m delighted that four California regional coalitions will compete as finalists in the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. These grants will provide up to $100 million each, a massive investment that will bolster local economies at a critical time,” Feinstein said.

“If selected as winners, these projects will help improve California’s supply chains, air quality, agriculture practices, clean energy options and public transit. These are worthy projects and I strongly urge their final selection.”

The four California projects that are finalists in the grant program:

Alameda County Waste Management Authority

Central Valley Community Foundation

Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation

Pala Band of Mission Indians

Background:

The American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Biden in March 2021, included $3 billion for the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to boost pandemic recovery efforts in communities nationwide.

EDA has allocated $1 billion for the Build Back Better Regional Challenge, a grant program that will ultimately provide 20-30 regional coalitions with between $25 and $100 million each. Today’s announcement named the 60 finalists that will compete for these grants.

Alameda County Waste Management Authority:

A coalition led by the Alameda County Waste Management Authority proposes a “construction innovation cluster” aimed at addressing economic distress and improving employment opportunities and working conditions in the Bay Area’s construction industry.

Central Valley Community Foundation:

The “F3 Initiative” looks to build on and improve the Fresno-Merced region’s agriculture community by improving food production and manufacturing processes as well as addressing racial and economic disparities in the agriculture industry.

Senator Feinstein in a letter of support to the Department of Commerce for this project wrote, “The Central Valley is home to some of the most productive agricultural land in the nation. F3 aims to leverage the region’s existing concentration and expertise in sustainable food production and engineering to develop a ‘Climate-Smart Food and Agriculture Industry Cluster.’ ”

Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation:

The Los Angeles region is a critical West Coast hub for American imports and exports. The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation seeks to improve Los Angeles’s port efficiencies in an environmentally responsible way by creating an innovation center that would utilize technological advancements and increase workforce development opportunities.

Pala Band of Mission Indians:

A coalition of 24 Southern California tribes, led by the Pala Band of Mission Indians, seeks to improve and expand clean energy through the SoCal Tribal Accelerated Clean Energy Economy initiative, which would utilize clean energy technologies to generate revenue and savings for member tribes, in addition to expanding the region’s economy by investing in growing technologies.

