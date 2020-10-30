Feinstein, Hirono, Colleagues Introduce Resolution to Recognize Filipino American History Month

Washington–Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) and a group of their colleagues to introduce a resolution to recognize October as Filipino American History Month. This resolution honors and celebrates the history and culture of Filipino Americans. It also honors Filipino-American contributions to the United States. Representative T.J. Cox (D-Calif.) introduced a similar resolution in the House.

In addition to Feinstein and Hirono, the resolution was cosponsored by Senators Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.).

The full text of the U.S. Senate resolution is available here.

