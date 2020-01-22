Feinstein: House Case ‘Fact-Based’

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the House managers’ presentation in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump:

“What we’ve heard so far from the House impeachment managers is a fact-based case that lays out how President Trump tried to trade nearly $400 million in appropriated funds for Ukraine in exchange for its interference in our upcoming presidential election.

“We also continue to hear from the House managers about why we need to have access to documents and witnesses.

“On Tuesday night, while the Senate was debating amendments that would provide us with all documents relevant to the trial, the Office of Management and Budget released nearly 200 pages of emails that show Trump administration officials were worried that funds were being withheld from Ukraine at the direction of the White House.

“These are just some of the documents that have not been provided to Congress despite their relevance to this impeachment trial. They need to be provided.

“We also need to hear from witnesses including John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney. Over the last 200 years, the Senate has conducted 15 impeachment trials – every one of those included witness testimony. This would be the first-ever Senate impeachment trial where all witness testimony has been blocked.

“I look forward to hearing the rest of the House managers’ presentation. It is factual and I believe clearly lays out their case. Then, hopefully, we’ll be able to hear additional, firsthand testimony from witnesses who have so far been prevented from testifying.”

###