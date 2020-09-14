Feinstein Announces $1.2 Billion in Federal Grants for BART Improvements

Grants are part of Full Funding Agreement between DOT, BART

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today announced $1.2 billion in federal grant funding for the BART Transbay Corridor Core Capacity Program that will include a new train control system, 252 new rail cars, six new power substations and a 250-railcar storage facility. Together, these improvements are expected to increase the number of trains transiting the Transbay Corridor from 22 per hour to 28 per hour.

“I’d like to thank Secretary Chao for a funding agreement that will result in critical capacity improvements to the BART system,” said Senator Feinstein. “This project is crucial to keep up with the Bay Area’s transportation needs now and in the future.

“These improvements are even more necessary amid the coronavirus pandemic. More rail cars and more frequent trains will make social distancing on public transport easier while allowing essential workers to commute to their employers.

Background

The federal grant funds are part of a Full Funding Agreement signed between the Department of Transportation and BART wherein the federal government will provide $1.2 billion of the Transbay Corridor Core Capacity Program’s $2.7 billion cost.

Feinstein previously led the Bay Area Congressional delegation in urging Secretary Chao to move the project forward in a May 9, 2019, letter. Feinstein also raised the departmental delays with Secretary Chao in a March 27, 2019, Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing with Secretary Chao.

