Feinstein, Padilla Applaud Two Nominations for California-Based Federal Judgeships

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.), members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement after the White House announced that President Biden nominated two individuals to California-based judgeships. Judge Ana de Alba received a nomination to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California; if confirmed, Judge de Alba will be the first Latina to serve on the Eastern District’s bench. Robert Huie received a nomination to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.

“We applaud President Biden’s nominations of Judge Ana de Alba and Robert Huie to serve on California’s district courts. Both of these outstanding nominees will bring to the federal bench a demonstrated commitment to justice and a career of excellence in the law. We urge our colleagues to support their swift confirmation.”

Judge Ana Isabel de Alba: Nominee for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California

Judge Ana Isabel de Alba has served as a California Superior Court Judge on the Superior Court of Fresno County since 2018. From 2013 to 2018, Judge de Alba was a partner at Lang Richet & Patch. Judge de Alba was previously an associate at the firm from 2007 to 2013. Her practice focused primarily focused on employment, business, tort, and construction litigation.

Judge de Alba received her J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law in 2007 and her B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley in 2002.

Robert Steven Huie: Nominee for the United States District Court for the Southern District of California

Robert Steven Huie has been an attorney at Jones Day since 2020. From 2008 to 2020, Mr. Huie served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Criminal Division of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California. From 2015 to 2018, Mr. Huie served as a legal advisor to the United States Department of Justice’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training. Mr. Huie worked as a civil litigator at Latham & Watkins from 2004 to 2008 and as an attorney at Wiggin and Dana from 2002 to 2003. Mr. Huie served as a law clerk for Judge José A. Cabranes on the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit from 2003 to 2004.

Mr. Huie received his J.D. from Yale Law School in 2002 and his B.A. from Calvin College in 1998.

###