Feinstein, Padilla Announce Nearly $5 Million in Funding to Support Unhoused Veterans

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) announced that more than $4.7 million in federal funding has been awarded to eight California organizations providing access to housing and supportive services for veterans experiencing homelessness. This funding is being distributed through the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Department of Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program.

“The HUD-VASH program has proven immensely successful in helping homeless veterans access affordable housing and supportive VA services,” Senator Feinstein said. “Since the program’s inception in 2008, it has helped reduce the number of homeless veterans by half. I’m grateful for today’s funding, which will allow for the continuation of this program’s success across California.”

“As a nation, we have a responsibility to support our service members during and after their active duty,” Senator Padilla said. “Veterans who have made tremendous sacrifices to defend our nation should not be left to struggle alone. This funding will help organizations throughout California connect veterans with affordable housing and the services they need.”

A list of California organizations receiving HUD-VASH grants is available here.

The HUD-VASH program combines HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher rental assistance for veterans experiencing homelessness with case management and clinical services provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). VA provides these services for participating veterans at VA medical centers, community-based outreach clinics, through VA contractors, or through other VA designated entities.

