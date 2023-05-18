Senators Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Boost Wildfire Hazardous Fuels Reduction Projects

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) today introduced the Community Wood Facilities Assistance Act, legislation to support the development of facilities that make use of low-value timber from wildfire hazardous fuels reduction projects.

A companion bill was introduced in the House of Representatives in March by Representatives Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.), Chellie Pingree (D-Maine), Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) and Annie Kuster (D-N.H.).

“Addressing the problem of wildfires require a multi-faceted approach, including removing some small trees and other hazardous fuels. Congress has provided billions of dollars for this work through the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act. Our legislation will help maintain this momentum by making it easier to develop sustainable wood and energy projects, strengthening our rural economies and making our forests healthier at the same time,” Senator Feinstein said.

“Throughout Maine’s history, our forest products industry has helped drive local economies and sustain rural communities. As the economy changes, this vital industry is evolving to meet the challenges of the 21st century,” said Senator Collins. “Our bill would make improvements to the Forest Service’s Community Wood Energy and Wood Innovations Grant Program, which helps to promote innovative uses for wood products.”

“The Community Wood Energy and Wood Innovations Grant Program supports the forest products industry, which is crucial to the stewardship of our state’s forests and economic vitality of rural Granite State communities,” said Senator Shaheen. “I’m pleased to reintroduce this legislation with a bipartisan group of Senators to help strengthen this vital program, promote innovation in the forest products industry and create new jobs. I urge my colleagues to support this commonsense legislation that will make a real difference for our forest communities.”

“The West needs every tool possible to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire. By funding innovative uses of timber left over from foresting thinning projects, our bipartisan legislation would support wildfire mitigation and create jobs across northern Arizona,” said Senator Kelly.

The Community Wood Facilities Assistance Act would:

Revise the U.S. Forest Service’s Community Wood Energy and Wood Innovations Grant Program by:

Allowing grants to be used for the construction of new facilities, in addition to making improvements to existing facilities



Increasing the authorization from $25 million to $50 million



Increasing the maximum grant per facilities from $1 million to $5 million



Increasing the federal cost-share from 35 percent to 50 percent



Increasing maximum size for community wood energy systems eligible for grant funding from 5 megawatts to 15 megawatts



Change the program name to the Community Wood Facilities Grant Program to avoid confusion with the similarly named Wood Innovations Grant Program

Revise the U.S. Forest Service’s Wood Innovations Grant Program by:

Allowing grants to be used for the construction of new facilities, in addition to making improvements to existing facilities



Reduce the minimum non-federal cost-share from 50 percent to 33 percent

###