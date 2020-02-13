Feinstein, Collins Applaud House Passage of Legislation to Create Smithsonian Women’s History Museum

Washington – Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) applauded passage of the Smithsonian Women’s History Museum Act by the U.S. House of Representatives. This bipartisan bill would establish an American women’s history museum in our nation’s capital. Feinstein and Collins introduced companion legislation in the Senate last year.

“American women have made invaluable contributions to our country in every field, including government, business, medicine, law, literature, sports, entertainment, the arts, and the military. Telling the history of American women matters, and a museum recognizing these achievements and experiences is long overdue,” said Senators Feinstein and Collins. “Our legislation would dedicate a museum to women’s history, helping to ensure that future generations understand what we owe to those extraordinary women who have helped build and advance our country.”

In December 2014, Congress created a Congressional Commission to study the potential for an American museum of women’s history in Washington, D.C. This bipartisan commission’s report recommended the creation of a new Smithsonian Museum dedicated to women’s history. Incorporating the recommendations of the bipartisan Commission, this bill would establish a national museum to collect, study, and create programs on a wide spectrum of American women’s experiences, contributions, and history.

