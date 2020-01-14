Feinstein on Preparations for Impeachment Trial

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement ahead of the expected opening of the Trump impeachment trial:

“As the Senate prepares to begin the Trump impeachment trial, it’s important that Americans understand just how serious this responsibility is. The Clinton impeachment was incredibly sobering, and I expect the same for this trial.

“I’ve said repeatedly that I’m prepared to listen to the evidence and decide on the articles of impeachment based on the merits. Like all senators, I will swear to ‘do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws.’

“That’s why I continue to believe it’s important that senators hear from witnesses like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney, individuals with firsthand knowledge of the president’s actions. This trial is too important to take shortcuts.”

###