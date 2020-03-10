Feinstein: Santa Anita Report Shows Need for More Transparency in Horse Racing

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement after the California Horse Racing Board concluded its investigation into the horse fatalities last year at Santa Anita Park:

“The California Horse Racing Board’s investigation into the horse deaths at Santa Anita Park makes it clear that more transparency is desperately needed in the sport.

“I agree with the report’s findings that the use of dangerous drugs, like Lasix, should be banned. Allowing the use of drugs to mask a horse’s illness and push them beyond their physical limits too often results in a catastrophic injury requiring the horse to be euthanized. If a horse requires drugs to run, then it’s too sick to race.

“This report comes on the heels of 27 people being indicted by the Southern District of New York for an illegal doping scheme that included the trainer of Maximum Security, the 2019 Kentucky Derby’s initial winner who was later disqualified.

“If the last year has taught us anything, it’s that we can no longer ignore the problems associated with horse racing. We must take action, including passing the Horseracing Integrity Act, if we’re going to protect these magnificent creatures and their riders.”

