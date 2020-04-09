Feinstein: UFC, Tachi-Yokut Tribe Should Delay Pay-Per-View Event

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on news that Ultimate Fighting Championship plans to go ahead with an April 18 pay-per-view event at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort near Fresno, Calif.:

“I’m concerned by reports that Ultimate Fighting Championship plans to hold a pay-per-view event in California, in defiance of the state’s shelter-in-place order. This event would involve dozens of individuals flying to California and driving to a casino for a purpose no one can honestly claim is essential.

“I understand this event is scheduled to take place on tribal land and therefore is not subject to state law. However, at best this event ties up medical resources and sends a message that shelter-in-place orders can be flouted. At worst, participants and support staff could carry the virus back to their home communities and increase its spread.

“I call on Ultimate Fighting Championship and the Tachi-Yokut Tribe to reconsider this event and delay it until a later date. We have to be responsible and mindful of all local, state and federal public health guidelines. Going ahead with this event is not the right move.”

