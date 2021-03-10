Feinstein Supports Michael Regan to be EPA Administrator

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement after voting to support Michael Regan’s nomination to be Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency:

“Michael Regan is well-qualified to serve as the EPA Administrator. He has pledged that under his leadership, the agency’s actions will be grounded in sound data, up-to-date science and transparency – a welcome and much-needed directive as the Biden administration works to achieve its environmental goals.

“Throughout his career, Regan has championed efforts to improve energy efficiency, pioneered environmental justice initiatives and fought to ensure polluters are held accountable for their impact on communities and environmental health.

“As the Secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality, he proved to be an effective regulator and a key ally in support of California’s authority to set its own emissions standards.

“Regan's lifelong commitment to public service will prove to be invaluable as he works to rebuild the EPA and refocus its mission back to protecting the environment. I look forward to working with him to combat climate change, reduce pollution along our southern border and support a more resilient, healthier and sustainable future.”

