Feinstein Supports COVID-19 Restrictions in Los Angeles

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the latest data related to coronavirus cases in California and across the country:

“I fully support the new stay-at-home order in Los Angeles. COVID-19 cases are continuing to spike across the country, and tragically we lost more lives yesterday to the disease than any previous day. We must take extraordinary measures to fight the spread of this virus and save lives.

“We know this virus spreads when people come into contact and we know that physically distancing and consistent use of masks helps stop its spread. Measures like this stay-at-home order helped us gain control of COVID-19 this summer – they can do so again now.

“As Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer noted earlier this week, every new day will be worse than the last unless significant actions are taken. With the holidays approaching, we can’t waste any time curbing this new spike of COVID-19 infections.”

###