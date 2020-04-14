Feinstein: Mental Health Resources Available for Those in Need

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today highlighted mental health resources available to anyone in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

Stay-at-home orders and social distancing have the potential to worsen stress for everyone, particularly those who struggle with mental health or are victims of domestic violence.

“Self-isolating to prevent the spread of coronavirus is difficult for everyone, especially those who struggle with mental health issues or are victims of domestic violence. Now more than ever it’s important we take care of ourselves and pay extra attention to how members of our community are coping with the new stresses of this outbreak.

“This is a unique challenge for all of us. But we will make it through this pandemic. In the meantime, please seek help if you need it.”

Mental health resources:

24-hour suicide prevention hotline: 1-800-273-8255 or text 838255. You can also call the number on your health insurance membership card to see what services are available to you.

Help for domestic violence victims: If you are a victim of domestic violence you can call the 24-hour domestic violence hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or chat online here. You can also text LOVEIS to 22522 for assistance in either English or Spanish. All contact methods are staffed 24/7.

Child abuse: If you witness or suspect that a child in your community is at risk of abuse or neglect, please contact the Child Protective Services office in your county. A list of numbers for CPS offices is available here.

Family members with mental health issues: If a member of your family is struggling with mental health issues, the National Alliance for Mental Illness has a list of resources available in California. They can also be reached by phone from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. by dialing 1-800-950-NAMI.

Stress relief playbook: The California surgeon general has created a stress relief “playbook” for caregivers and children specific to the outbreak.

