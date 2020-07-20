Feinstein, Durbin, Colleagues Introduce Resolution Opposing Russia’s Inclusion in G7

Washington–Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and a group of their colleagues to introduce a resolution opposing Russia’s inclusion into the Group of Seven (G7). Despite Russia’s occupation of Ukraine, its destabilizing actions against the United States and other democracies worldwide and the recent reporting that Russia offered bounties to target American troops deployed to Afghanistan, President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for Russia to be readmitted to a Group of Eight or to participate in a G7 proceeding. The resolution makes it clear that the Senate would oppose Russia’s readmission unless it ceases its malign actions against Ukraine, the United States and our allies.

In addition to Feinstein and Durbin, the resolution is cosponsored by Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

A copy of the resolution is available here.

