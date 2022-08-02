Feinstein Statement on al-Zawahiri Death

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri:

“America and our allies are safer today following the death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a U.S. drone strike.

“Al- Zawahiri played a significant role in planning the 9/11 attacks and took over leadership of al-Qaeda after Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011. He has repeatedly called for attacks against the West, particularly against Americans, and was a clear and present danger to international security. His death represents long-sought justice against al-Qaeda.

“Hopefully the death of Ayman al- Zawahiri comes as a relief to the families of the thousands of Americans murdered on 9/11 and in other deadly terrorist attacks against our allies. I commend the U.S. intelligence community and all of those who contributed to carrying out this vital counterterrorism mission.”

