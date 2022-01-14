Feinstein, Padilla Announce Historic $4.2 Billion Investment to Upgrade California’s Aging Bridges

Washington — Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) today announced that California will receive $4.2 billion over five years to help California address the needs of highway bridges across the state.

This funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – which both Padilla and Feinstein voted to pass last year – and is part of the largest single national investment in bridges in American history. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, California has 1,536 bridges rated in poor condition.

“California has more than 1,500 bridges that are in desperate need of repair,” Senator Feinstein said. “This funding will go a long way to increase the safety, stability and lifespan of our state’s bridges, especially in the face of earthquakes. This funding will also generate good-paying jobs in communities throughout California.”

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a game-changing investment in our economy,” Senator Padilla said. “Bridges are vital arteries for our economic activity, helping commuters get to work and keeping goods moving efficiently through the supply chain. With the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law providing billions of dollars over the next half-decade, California will be able to renovate and upgrade bridges across the state. Investing in our bridges will create good-paying jobs, improve safety for motorists, and keep our economy moving efficiently.”

This funding will be distributed through Federal Highway Administration’s Bridge Formula Program, which the Biden administration launched earlier today. The program represents the largest investment ever made in fixing bridges, dedicating $26.5 billion to states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico over five years and $825 million for tribal transportation facilities.

Nationwide, the Bridge Formula Program is expected to help repair approximately 15,000 bridges. In addition to providing funds to states to replace, rehabilitate, preserve, protect, and construct highway bridges, the Bridge Formula Program has dedicated funding for Tribal transportation facility bridges as well as “off-system” bridges, locally-owned facilities which are those not on the federal-aid highway system.

