Feinstein Applauds Biden Actions to Address Climate Change, Reduce Methane Emissions

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the Biden administration’s proposals to cut methane emissions and similar commitments secured at the U.N. climate summit:

“The Biden administration’s proposal to cut methane emissions and the president’s ability to secure similar pledges from more than 90 countries shows that the United States is once again leading the way in the fight against the climate crisis. This is great news for our country and our planet and I thank President Biden for his actions.

“The Global Methane Pledge requires a 30 percent cut in methane emissions, the second-largest source of greenhouse gases, by 2030. Under the new rules proposed by the EPA, the United States would achieve that goal by stronger standards for the oil and gas industry, particularly by reducing leaks from old oil wells and pipelines.

“California passed similar legislation nearly a decade ago. Thanks to our 2006 landmark state law, the California Global Warming Solutions Act, and subsequent methane reducing policies, California will reduce methane and other short-lived climate pollutants by 40 percent below 2013 levels by 2030.

“Climate change is an existential threat to humanity. From deadly wildfires to extreme weather events and droughts, we’re dealing with the repercussions of inaction now.

“It’s refreshing to see a president who is exercising leadership on the world stage and bringing other world leaders together to join us in acting now.”

###