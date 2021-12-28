Feinstein Statement on Death of Harry Reid

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the death of Harry Reid:

“I’m saddened by the passing of Harry Reid, who left an outsized mark on our country and his home state of Nevada.

“I served with Harry for 24 years and watched as he rose from Nevada’s junior senator to become Democratic Whip and later Senate Majority Leader, a position he held for eight years. All told, Harry served in public service for nearly five decades, an incredible career for which his family can be proud.

“Harry had an uncanny knack for politics and was as tough as they come, often telling stories of his years as an amateur boxer. He left a huge imprint on the Senate and understood how the chamber worked better than anyone.

“One of my fondest memories of Harry was at the very first Lake Tahoe Summit in 1997, where he and President Clinton helped shine the spotlight on one of our national treasures. His work to preserve Lake Tahoe is one of many achievements over his long career.

“My thoughts are with Harry’s wife Landra, his children and his granddaughter. He will be missed.”

