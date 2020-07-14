Feinstein Supports Newsom’s Public Health Orders

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the latest data related to coronavirus cases in California:

“The current coronavirus situation in California is dire – 25 counties have now had more than 1,000 confirmed cases and the state is averaging nearly 8,600 new cases every day. Of more concern, 36 of our 58 counties have documented more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents, a clear indication that coronavirus is surging.

“I support Governor Newsom’s order to close indoor operations at high-risk businesses and all bars throughout California. Counties on the ‘watch list’ were restricted even further. This is the right thing to do and the only way to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Science and data must guide our every move while we wait for treatments and a vaccine.

“I very much appreciate the two largest school districts in the state – San Diego and Los Angeles – have announced they’re going to delay reopening schools in the fall. Given the current number of cases, this is the right decision to protect children, teachers and their families. I disagree with the vote by the Orange County Board of Education to reopen schools without masks or physical distancing – this recommendation isn’t based on science and could be very dangerous. I hope individual school districts in the county listen to health officials and take their advice.

“The last several months have been difficult. But the resurgence of this virus across the country shows the coronavirus won’t go away simply by ignoring it. We must continue physical distancing measures. We must keep wearing masks. And above all, we must make our decisions based on science and data, not politics.”

###