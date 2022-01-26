Feinstein Statement on Breyer Retirement Reports

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on reports that Justice Stephen Breyer will announce he will retire this summer at the end of the current Supreme Court term:

“Justice Stephen Breyer has served with distinction as a federal court judge for more than four decades including 27 years on the Supreme Court. He will be greatly missed.

“Justice Breyer is an outstanding and well-respected justice and has been a pivotal vote on many key issues from health care to abortion to the environment. I believe he will long be remembered for his key opinions.

“Most notably, Justice Breyer was a consistent defender of abortion rights.

“He wrote the opinion in Stenberg v. Carhart, a landmark case that overturned a Nebraska law outlawing partial-birth abortion even when the life of the mother was at risk. He also authored the opinion in June Medical Services, LLC v. Russo, a case that overturned a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortion to have admission privileges at a nearby hospital.

“With six months until Justice Breyer departs the court, the Senate Judiciary Committee will have ample time to hold hearings on President Biden’s nominee. I look forward to this process and trust President Biden will name a worthy successor to fill Justice Breyer’s seat.”

