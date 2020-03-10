Feinstein: Congress Should Focus Coronavirus Assistance on Low-Wage Workers, Small Businesses

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement calling for congressional action that will help low-income families and small businesses, those most at risk of long-term economic harm from the coronavirus:

“We don’t yet know how the coronavirus will ultimately affect the country, but we do know that low-income families and small businesses stand to lose the most economically if the virus spreads widely.

“Many hourly and low-wage workers don’t have sick leave, which forces them to choose between working sick or foregoing pay. That’s a choice no one should have to make. Working sick or leaving sick family members at home uncared for will only make the effects of this virus worse.

“Likewise we need to consider the needs of small businesses that may have a hard time surviving if sales suddenly dry up or they have to close because of health concerns. Small businesses often work with fewer cash reserves and would face a much harder time surviving a protracted economic downturn due to the coronavirus.

“It’s important that whatever actions Congress may take to address the spread of the coronavirus and its economic impacts, we must prioritize the needs of vulnerable workers and small businesses. This isn’t a time to advance pet projects or unrelated financial legislation; we need to remain focused on the issue at hand. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House and Senate as we consider what steps we should take.”

