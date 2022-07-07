Feinstein on Filibuster Carve-Out for Abortion Rights

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on a carve-out to the filibuster to pass legislation to protect abortion rights:

“There is not currently a proposal before the Senate to remove the filibuster to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify the protections of Roe v. Wade. However, if it looks similar to the proposal the Senate previously considered for voting rights, I certainly would vote for it.

“Let me be clear: If it comes down to protecting the filibuster or protecting a woman’s right to choose, there should be no question that I will vote to protect a woman’s right to choose.”

