Feinstein: Mail-in Voting Safe, Secure

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement rebutting President Trump’s repeated claims that mail-in voting would lead to a “rigged” election:

“It’s deeply troubling that the president continues to insist that mail-in voting would result in a rigged election. Mail-in voting is secure, and during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s the safest way for Americans to exercise their right to vote.

“U.S. service members have voted by mail for more than a century. Some form of mail-in voting is allowed in 21 states, including five states – Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah – that conduct all-mail elections. In California, we have allowed mail-in voting for 60 years and there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

“Republicans should work with Democrats to pass the Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act, a bill introduced by Senators Wyden and Klobuchar to expand early, in-person voting and no-excuse absentee vote-by-mail to all states during natural disasters or public emergencies.

“The president himself has voted by mail in previous elections. Numerous other administration officials have done the same. Every American should have that right so they won’t be forced to choose between their health and casting a ballot this November.”

