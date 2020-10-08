Feinstein to Chevron: Support Methane Emission Regulations, Stop Drilling in Arctic

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today called on Chevron to support strong methane emissions regulations and oppose drilling in the Arctic.

“Recent media reports indicate that Chevron is the only major petroleum company to oppose methane emissions regulations and to authorize drilling in the Arctic,” Senator Feinstein said in a letter to Michael K. Wirth, chairman and CEO of Chevron.

She continued, “While other oil and gas companies have supported stricter limits on methane emissions, Chevron sought to avoid federal regulation, both in a 2017 letter and in a July 2020 meeting pursuant to Executive Order 12866.”

“Nonetheless, this year’s fires and weather patterns make clear that we all must be accelerating our efforts to combat emissions and climate change. Ceasing drilling in the Arctic and tighter controls on methane emissions are important components of this goal,” the senator concluded.

The full text of the letter is available here and below:

October 8, 2020

Michael K. Wirth, Chairman and CEO

Chevron Corporation

6001 Bollinger Canyon Road

San Ramon, CA 94583

Dear Mr. Wirth,

Recent media reports indicate that Chevron is the only major petroleum company to oppose methane emissions regulations and to authorize drilling in the Arctic. As historic, climate change-driven wildfires ravage our home state, I write to ask that you respond to the attached questions regarding recent actions by Chevron that would exacerbate climate change, including continued attempts to drill in the Arctic and Chevron’s advocacy for more permissive methane emissions regulations.

I have long fought to protect pristine areas in the United States, including the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, which is an important habitat for vulnerable species and is culturally significant to the native Gwich’in people. We must protect the permafrost in this region from continuing to melt and release additional carbon into the atmosphere. Yet, Chevron has gone through extensive efforts to keep its interests hidden from the public. After a test well was drilled in 1986, it filed an injunction and subsequently entered into a settlement agreement to keep well test results confidential even though state law requires disclosure.

Similarly, I am concerned that Chevron appears to be more opposed to stringent methane emissions limits than others in the oil and gas industry. Methane is 80 times more powerful as a heat trapping agent than carbon dioxide. While other oil and gas companies have supported stricter limits on methane emissions, Chevron sought to avoid federal regulation, both in a 2017 letter and in a July 2020 meeting pursuant to Executive Order 12866.

I understand Chevron acknowledges the overwhelming scientific consensus regarding climate change, and I am heartened to learn of your investments through its technology venture fund for low-carbon resources. Nonetheless, this year’s fires and weather patterns make clear that we all must be accelerating our efforts to combat emissions and climate change. Ceasing drilling in the Arctic and tighter controls on methane emissions are important components of this goal.

Thank you for your attention to this request, and I look forward to your responses.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

Enclosure: Questions for Chevron and E&E News Article

