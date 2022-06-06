Feinstein Supports President Biden’s Actions to Bolster Solar Energy

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement in support of President Biden’s actions to increase U.S. solar energy production:

“I applaud President Biden’s decision to temporarily suspend potential tariffs on solar modules and cells from four Southeast Asian countries, as California companies have requested. The certainty this will provide will help expand solar energy production in California, including 400 megawatts worth of projects this year that may otherwise have been delayed.

“Further, the use of the Defense Production Act to boost the domestic supply of solar panel parts and other grid technology will help spur greater deployment of clean energy.

“Bold leadership is necessary to combat climate change. California is on the forefront of this transition and President Biden will help us reach a zero-emissions economy, reducing prices for consumers and lowering harmful carbon emissions.”

Background

Senator Feinstein has repeatedly called on the Biden administration to remove unnecessary hurdles to solar energy production in the United States.

In March, she joined with Senators Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and a bipartisan group of their colleagues to call on Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to reject a petition to expand tariffs on solar panels and cells imported from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia.

