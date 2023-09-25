Feinstein, Padilla Announce Nearly $300 Million in Rail Grants for California

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) announced six grants have been awarded to California rail projects by the Department of Transportation totaling $290 million.

The grants are part of the Department of Transportation’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program, which funds projects to improve the safety, efficiency, and reliability of intercity passenger and freight rail.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has nearly tripled funding for this program — with $5 billion available from 2022 to 2026.

“These awards of more than $290 million are a much-needed investment in California’s rail systems and will help increase rail safety, lower transit congestion and reduce the impact on our climate. This is a critical investment in our state’s efforts to lead the way in creating better and cleaner transit systems,” Senator Feinstein said.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering hundreds of millions of dollars to make rail more efficient and safer for Californians,” said Senator Padilla. “We must continue to build out and modernize our rail networks to help lower our carbon emissions, create jobs, and keep commuters and goods moving across California. This is also an important federal investment in California High Speed Rail — the United States deserves world-class high-speed rail, but it will require federal, state, and local governments working together to make it happen. I’m proud to see the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continue to deliver major wins for California, connecting our communities and uplifting our economy.”

Projects awarded by the Department of Transportation include:

California High-Speed Rail Authority: $201.95 million. This project involves final design, right-of-way acquisition, and construction activities for improvements to six grade crossings and track-related improvements. In an area where Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway’s existing main line and the CHSRA’s future rail line parallel each other, the project will remove seven at-grade crossings and convert them to grade-separated crossings, closing one crossing, in a rural, disadvantaged community within the Central Valley. The project will also increase safety to freight rail and Amtrak San Joaquin’s trains, as well as improve traffic flows by eliminating encounters with blocked crossings, which will reduce delays to emergency vehicles and motorists, and non-motorized users.

