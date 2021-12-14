Feinstein Supports California Mask Mandate, Calls for Renewed Care During Holidays

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement supporting California’s decision to reinstate an indoor mask mandate and reiterating the need for care this holiday season:

“The United States this week hit a heartbreaking milestone – 800,000 Americans have now died from Covid-19, including 75,000 Californians. And the potential for another devastating surge is once again rising as colder weather sets in and Covid variants sweep across the globe.

“I support California’s decision to reinstate an indoor mask mandate. We must remain on guard to ensure a second winter surge doesn’t overwhelm our hospitals and place undue burden on our frontline workers.

“California HHS Secretary Mark Ghaly said it well: ‘We are proactively putting this tool of universal indoor masking in public settings in place to ensure we get through a time of joy and hope without a darker cloud of concern and despair.’

“We know how to overcome this disease: vaccines, boosters and public health measures like masks. I’m heartened that more than two-thirds of Californians are fully vaccinated, but that means many millions aren’t. That number must improve.

“I implore all families to be particularly careful during the holidays. Large gatherings in enclosed spaces have proven to be incredibly dangerous to those who aren’t vaccinated. All of us are tired of the added work needed to combat this disease, but when it’s a matter of life or death, each of us must do our part.

“Get vaccinated. Get a booster. Get your children vaccinated. Wear masks when in indoor public spaces. Try to avoid large groups. This is the only way we’ll return to normal, and it will take great effort by all of us to get there.”

###